Republican Senator Ted Cruz slammed the Democrats for their argument that President Trump committed an impeachable offense when he briefly withheld military aid from Ukraine.

Cruz argued that the Democrats should have impeached President Obama when he was in office since he withheld way more military aid from Ukraine while he was in office than President Trump did.

WATCH:

The post WATCH: Ted Cruz Says Democrats Should Have Impeached President Obama Over Ukraine appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.