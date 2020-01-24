By Wayne Allyn Root

My last column was about “Democrat Weapons of Mass Distraction.” Now add a sister problem to the list: “Weapons of Mass Distortion.” Impeachment serves both purposes- distraction and distortion.

This impeachment thing is the wackiest, strangest, funniest story in the history of politics. Democrats want to impeach a sitting president for investigating and exposing a crime…while they elect as president the guy who actually committed the crime. Huh?

Does anyone in the media ever point out how absurd this is? Of course not. This is the definition of distortion.

But what if the shoe was on the other foot? What if former Vice President Mike Pence, under the leadership of former President Donald J. Trump, was in charge of billions in foreign aid to Ukraine. And suddenly it was disclosed that $80,000 per month was paid to Pence’s daughter- who was kicked out of the military for drug use, spoke no Ukrainian, and knew nothing about the energy business.

What if there were all kinds of other questions about where the billion dollars in foreign aid went and who got it?

And then former Vice President Pence was caught on video publicly bragging about getting the lead Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into his daughter’s shady company.

How did VP Pence do that? By threatening to withhold billions in foreign aid from Ukraine. But isn’t that the actual crime Trump is accused of? Has the media ever pointed this out? Of course not.

Then President Bernie Sanders called the president of Ukraine and said “This money belongs to American taxpayers. Before I give you another billion dollars of aid, you need to investigate what former VP Pence did with the first billion dollars. And did his daughter illegally benefit?”

Do you believe there would be an impeachment trial against Democrat President Sanders right now? I don’t. I’m guessing the media would call him “courageous,” “hero” and recommend a ticker tape parade.

Then there’s the new report from the GAO (Government Accountability Office) offering a non-binding opinion that President Trump violated the law. Are you aware the GAO is run by a Democrat appointed by Obama? Or that a Democrat Congressman requested this opinion? Or that Nancy Pelosi held up presenting the articles of impeachment for weeks, until the exact moment the GAO opinion was released? What a coincidence. No collusion or conspiracy there. Of course not.

Have you heard that this same GAO office found Obama violated the law seven times? Like when Obama traded five murdering Taliban terrorist leaders for a U.S. army traitor/deserter Bowe Bergdahl, without notifying Congress 30 days in advance. The GAO found Obama violated the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2014 and the Anti-deficiency Act.

Did you know this? Of course not. Did the media mention this when this new GAO report came out condemning Trump? Of course not. Did anyone suggest impeaching Obama for any of those seven violations of the law? Of course not.

Folks, we don’t like in a fair or unbiased world. This is a world of mass distraction and distortion, as practiced and perfected by kissing cousins, Democrats and the mainstream media.

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of “The Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV, nightly at 8 PM ET, found on DirecTV Ch #349, or Dish TV Ch #216, at http://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/The-Wayne-Allyn-Root-Show He is also a nationally syndicated radio host of “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” found at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

The post WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Weapons of Mass Distortion appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.