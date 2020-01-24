The Democrats are desperately trying to flog their impeachment show, but so far both the ratings and the reviews are bad.

Ratings fall flat as the vast majority of Americans tune out impeachment trial. Only 3% of Americans tuned in across all the major networks and cable news combined. https://t.co/pKuD1obnt6 — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) January 23, 2020

You’ve all seen the headlines: Impeachment trial gets lower ratings than Jeopardy! on a bad night. Ratings Show Americans Don’t Care About the Impeachment Trial Enough to Watch It.

To be fair, I can’t imagine how anyone could stand to spend hours watching Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. So it’s a tribute to the hardy few who tuned in.

Then there is this, from Twitter: the demise of Mr. Peanut was being tweeted about more than the impeachment trial:

Mr. Peanut’s death is trending over the impeachment pic.twitter.com/GFK6fZoUAj — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) January 22, 2020

The first thing I heard after walking into work for the afternoon/evening shift: “There are twice as many people in Seattle tweeting about Mr. Peanut as the Trump impeachment trial.” — @anikavarty — Taylor Blatchford (@blatchfordtr) January 22, 2020

The Democrats are getting their anti-Trump headlines, of course, but once again, there is little evidence that anyone cares. This isn’t surprising: on the list of reasons why we should evict from office a duly elected President, “He didn’t give military aid to Ukraine for a while, and then he did” ranks near the bottom.

The polls offer no evidence that voters are impressed by the Democrats’ performance. At Rasmussen Reports, Trump stands at 49% approval/49% disapproval, pretty much where he always does.

Then, too, the Democrats are playing without an endgame. There is no possibility of getting a 2/3 vote in the Senate, and never has been. So what will be the reaction of persuadable voters, when the whole impeachment farce turns out to be a colossal waste of time? Presumably those few who ever believed that what is happening in the Senate is serious will also see it as serious when the Democrats lose. It is hard to see this as a positive outcome for the Democrats.

Don’t despair, though. Somewhere in the bowels of the House of Representatives, Democrats are already hard at work, preparing their second term articles of impeachment.