During his historic, in-person remarks at the 47th annual March for Life on Friday, President Donald Trump criticized abortion comments made by Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam last year.

After going through a list of his administration’s efforts to protect unborn children from abortion, the president turned his comments to Democrats, who “have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades, and you could even say for centuries.”

One such example that Trump gave to back this up was Northam, who last year became the subject of national controversy — before his subsequent blackface controversy — for comments he made about post-birth abortion last January.

“We love the Commonwealth of Virginia, but what is going on in Virginia?” Trump asked the energetic, pro-life crowd. “The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth; you remember that.”

While discussing a highly controversial state-level abortion bill in a radio interview last year, Northam suggested that its provisions allowed for abortions after birth, e.g. infanticide.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Northam said. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

As another example of Democrats’ abortion extremism, Trump pointed to the New York state legislators who “cheered with delight” for a bill allowing abortion up until birth as well as Senate Democrats’ vote to block legislation to mandate medical care for the survivors of attempted abortions, both of which also took place last year.

Following that portion of the speech, the president called on Congress to pass legislation banning “late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mothers womb,” which has been a longtime legislative goal of pro-life advocates on Capitol Hill.

The remarks were the first given by a president in-person at the long-running pro-life event, but they weren’t solely political in nature. Other portions of the president’s message put forward the kind of inspirational tone that attendees have become accustomed to.

The president thanked those who “stand for life each and every day” through their efforts to help others. “You provide housing, education, jobs, and medical care to the women that you serve,” he said. “you find loving families for children in need of a forever home; you host baby showers for expecting moms; you just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace.”

The speech also included a special recognition of those who carry life into this world, i.e. moms. “We declare that Mothers are heroes,” Trump stated. “Your strength, devotion and drive is what powers our nation and because of your our country has been blessed with amazing souls that have changed the course of human history.”

“We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve, the dreams they will imagine, the masterpieces they will create, the discoveries they make,” the president said towards the conclusion of his speech. “But we know this: Every life brings love into this world.”