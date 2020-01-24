A black-and-white rescue cat named Perdita, playfully dubbed the “world’s worst cat,” is waiting for the right “socially awkward human” to adopt her.

Perdita and her foul demeanor have gone viral after Amber Lowery, executive director of Mitchell Animal Rescue in North Carolina, introduced the prospective pet in a blunt and humorous post on Facebook.

“Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart,” the post began. The cat was pictured underneath in a photo that read, “Pertida, we thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk. World’s Worst Cat.”

Staff admitted that Perdita does enjoy several things, such as:

“staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick (vet agrees … she’s just a jerk).”

The sour-tempered feline also has some strong opinions on what she dislikes, including: “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least … HUGS.”

Perdita’s soulmate is likely out there somewhere, and the right candidate, who will go through the rescue’s screening process, can snatch this lovebug up for free.

“She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space,” the post concluded.

The playful and straightforward post has been a smashing success with viewers, bringing in adoption applications from as far as Russia, Lowery told WYFF.

Lowery, who has been with the shelter for 13 years, said that Perdita was found home alone on Christmas Eve after her owner died.

“She’s definitely earned the right to be a jerk,” Lowery said.

The cat was “fat and healthy” when she was found, leading Lowery to believe that someone, perhaps the neighbors, had been feeding her.

While she has been overwhelmed with the inadvertent fame that Perdita has brought to the shelter, Lowery said the exposure has been “wonderful.”

Grouchy Perdita has raised almost $800 for the shelter, which can be used to care for other rescue animals in need.

“We like to be brutally honest about their flaws,” Lowery said of the clever post.

“Adopters need to know up front that this is what you’re going to get with this cat or dog.”

Even though Perdita is listed as a free adoption, the shelter staff is committed to making sure the adoption will be suitable for both parties.

