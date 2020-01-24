(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) The coronavirus discovered in the city of Wuhan has spread to all but two of China’s 31 provinces, indicating that efforts to stem the outbreak with travel bans and cancellations of flights and rail services were failing.

As of Friday night, there had been 895 cases of infection and 26 deaths in mainland China, according to Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily and Dxy.com, one of the country’s biggest online network of doctors.

The deaths included the first reported outside the epicentre of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

