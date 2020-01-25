A Palestinian boy was found dead in a cistern by Israeli firefighters this week.

The Palestinian press instead reported that the 7-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by Israelis.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib retweeted this blood libel.

But it was all a lie.

Rashida Tlaib was spreading blood libel. The boy was not kidnapped and executed. He drowned in a cistern and his body was found by Israeli firefighters.

.@RashidaTlaib spreading a blood libel. There is no evidence that the boy was “kidnapped and executed.” He drowned in a cistern near his home. It was Israeli firefighters who found him, not “Israeli forces assaulted search teams.” https://t.co/yZO7jdEgC8 https://t.co/TYu7Gm1IJu — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 25, 2020

The Jerusalem Post reported:

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeted a claim that “Israeli settlers” had “kidnapped and executed” a Palestinian boy. In fact the boy was found by Israeli emergency services dead in a cistern on Saturday morning after going missing on Friday. Nevertheless, some Palestinian social media accounts incited against Israel, with small clashes resulting in East Jerusalem. A Twitter account called “Real Seif Bitar” tweeted that the boy had been kidnapped and executed and showed a video of the boy’s body being found by emergency services. The tweet claimed that the boy was kidnapped by “Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well, was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, Jerusalem after Israeli forces assaulted search teams.” Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi re-tweeted the allegation and added “the heart just shatters, the pain is unbearable, no words.” Congresswoman Tlaib then retweeted the Ashrawi tweet that included the allegations.

The post Anti-Semitic Democrat Rashida Tlaib Retweets Unverified Claim of Israeli Soldiers Behind Palestinian Boy’s Death appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.