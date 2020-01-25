On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod stated that during a focus group earlier that day with Democratic voters in Chicago, no one mentioned impeachment until 80 minutes into the group and that the voters thought that while President Trump’s actions were wrong, “we know how it’s going to turn out. So, we’re not really that interested. We’re ready to move on.”

Axelrod said, “I was in a focus group this morning for the Institute of Politics here at the University of Chicago with some Chicago Democratic voters, and it was chilling to hear them talk about this. Because impeachment didn’t even come up, no one volunteered it for 80 minutes into the focus group, and we’re right in the middle of the trial.”

He continued, “When it came up, they said, you know, it’s terrible what he did, the case has been proven, but we know how it’s going to turn out. So, we’re not really that interested. We’re ready to move on. And I think that’s what Mitch McConnell and the president and the White House are banking on, that they can take the hit here, buffalo their way through this and that the public will move on. And it’s a cynical calculation, but it might not be the wrong calculation.”

