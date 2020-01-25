Barack Obama, the most corrupt president in US history, called Donald Trump a “fascist” during a 2016 phone call to Senator Tim Kaine.

Tim Kaine, Crooked Hillary’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, recounted the phone call he had with Barack Obama in an episode of “Hillary” which is a documentary series that will be released on Hulu in early March.

The documentary, which chronicles Hillary’s rise in DC, will premiere at the Sundance Festival Saturday night with Hillary Clinton in attendance.

NBC reported:

President Barack Obama called Donald Trump a “fascist” in a phone conversation with Sen. Tim Kaine during the 2016 presidential election, the Virginia lawmaker says in a video clip featured in an upcoming documentary about Hillary Clinton. Kaine, Clinton’s vice presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket, recounts the call during an exchange with Clinton that was caught on camera in 2016. Kaine’s wife, Anne Holton, was also present.

“President Obama called me last night and said, ‘Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You’ve got to keep a fascist out of the White House,’” Kaine says before adding with a laugh that Obama “knows me and he knows that I could tend to err.”

“I echo that sentiment,” Clinton replies to Kaine, nodding her head. “But that’s really — the weight of our responsibility is so huge,” Hillary said.

Obama was so threatened by Donald Trump in 2016 that he unleashed the might of the US government on Trump’s campaign and illegally obtained FISA warrants to spy on Trump and put his administration into chaos.

