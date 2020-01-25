Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin took the podium at 11:30 AM.

Philbin, a former Comey deputy, was absolutely brilliant!

Patrick Philbin OBLITERATED the Pelosi impeachment process.

Philbin pointed out the partisan, defective and unprecedented tactics Democrats used in their sham impeachment process.

Philbin has a soft and serious tone that was very effective.

