Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura opened the White House defense of President Donald Trump with video of Adam Schiff’s fake call and transcript he read during the House impeachment proceedings.

It was all a lie.

Schiff got caught and then said it was satire, a joke.

But it was a lie. It was all made up.

Democrats think impeachment is funny.

Mike Purpura played the video immediately after taking the podium on Saturday.

THIS WAS BRUTAL!

Schiff got caught.

And now his lies are coming back to haunt him.

The post BRUTAL! White House Counsel Opens Defense Arguments with Adam Schiff’s Fake Call and Transcript He Read During Impeachment Hearing! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.