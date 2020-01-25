Serial liar Adam Schiff laughably claimed on Saturday that he doesn’t even know who the whistleblower is.

President Trump’s defense team completely destroyed 3 days’ of Adam Schiff’s lies in just two hours.

GOP Senator John Barrasso said Schiff was so freaked out when Trump’s lawyers confronted him about his fake call and transcript that “the blood drained from Schiff’s face.“

The lashing was so bad that even CNN admitted President Trump is winning in the impeachment trial.

Schiff, Nadler and other House impeachment managers looked defeated as they gathered around the lectern to respond to Trump’s lawyers and take questions from reporters.

One reporter asked Schiff about Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone alleging Schiff coordinated with the whistleblower before the impeachment process began.

“It’s nonsense. I don’t even know who the whistleblower is,” Schiff said.

Interestingly, Schiff referred to the whistleblower as a “he” then quickly corrected himself and said “he or she.”

WATCH:

Recall, Adam Schiff hired his top aide Sean Misko (pictured below) just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump in August over his call to Zelensky alleging Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Mr. Ciaramella, however, ran to a Schiff staffer, who we now know to be Sean Misko, before he filled out the whistleblower complaint, a violation of House rules.

The only reason why Schiff is allowed to blatantly lie about not knowing the identity of the whistleblower is because the corrupt media allows him to lie with impunity.

