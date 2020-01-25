https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/china-update-some-predictions-indicate-wuhan-coronavirus-could-turn-into-major-pandemic/

Live from Hong Kong, China.

The ‘Year of the Rat’ started with little celebration as the entire country of China is overwhelmed with the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Experts are now warning of the possibility of an epidemic.  One doctor on Twitter discussed the danger of the Wuhan coronavirus:

Others have rebutted Dr. Feigl-Ding’s assertions:

Reports coming out of Wuhan are scary.  According to the South  China Morning Post:

– One woman said her husband had been feverish and coughing blood but was turned away by several hospitals that said they had no room.
– Desperate scenes come as death toll rises to 41 and more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed nationwide.

Here is a tweet from a Wuhan hospital:

The situation is not well in Wuhan.  The entire country and world are watching.

