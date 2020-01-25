Conservative operative Charles Johnson filed a $1 milion lawsuit this week against The Huffington Post and its writer Andy Campbell for a February 2019 article smearing him as a white nationalist.

The report was written after the Huffington Post congressional reporter posted a tweet picturing Johnson with two GOP lawmakers in January 2019.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but is that Chuck C. Johnson walking with Reps. Phil Roe and Andy Harris? Both waited for him to get through security. pic.twitter.com/ybfdK8Bwqy — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 16, 2019

Johnson is represented by Joseph Sibley of Camara & Sibley. LLP in Houston.

SE Texas Record reported:

The Huffington Post and one of its writers is facing a $1 million libel suit filed by Charles Johnson who alleges he was falsely labeled a white supremacist. Charles Johnson filed a complaint Jan. 16 in the Houston Division of the Southern District of Texas against Verizon CMP Holdings LLC, huffpost.com Inc., and Andy Campbell alleging libel. According to the complaint, Johnson is involved with “conservative political causes.” He alleges that a Feb. 17, 2019 Huffington Post article authored by Campbell titled “2 GOP Lawmakers Host Chuck Johnson, Holocaust-Denying White Nationalist” was a “hit job” suggesting he was a “white supremacist, white nationalist and anti-Semitic.” Johnson seeks monetary relief in excess of $1 million, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Joseph Sibley of Camara & Sibley. LLP in Houston.

