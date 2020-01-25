(CNET) As the high-profile coronavirus spreads, Plague Inc., a real-time strategy video game that tasks players with spreading a deadly pathogen, has seen a dramatic uptick in sales.

“Whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks,” Ndemic Creations said in a statement Thursday. And maybe to engage in a bit of black humor.

The game, available for iOS and Android, as well as on Steam and consoles, came out in 2012. It has players pick a pathogen and strategize how to transmit it while countering actions by governments and scientists attempting to contain the global threat.

