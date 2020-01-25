The Democrat establishment is out in full force trying to bring down Sen. Bernie Sanders as he continues to rise above their preferred candidates, and MoveOn is now demanding that he denounce the endorsement of massively popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

MoveOn claims to be a progressive organization, originally started to oppose the impeachment of Bill Clinton, but is more ingrained with the Democrat Party establishment.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

In an absurd and laughable statement posted to Twitter, MoveOn called on Sanders and his campaign to “apologize” and said that they stand in “solidarity with folks hurt by this.”

“It’s one thing for Joe Rogan to endorse a candidate. It’s another for @BernieSanders’ campaign to produce a video bolstering the endorsement of someone known for promoting transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia, racism and misogyny,” MoveOn’s official Twitter account posted. “We urge Sen. Sanders and his campaign to apologize and stop elevating this endorsement. We stand in solidarity with folks hurt by this.”

We urge Sen. Sanders and his campaign to apologize and stop elevating this endorsement. We stand in solidarity with folks hurt by this. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 25, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is also calling for Sanders to denounce the podcaster.

“Bernie Sanders has run a campaign unabashedly supportive of the rights of LGBTQ people. Rogan, however, has attacked transgender people, gay men, women, people of color and countless marginalized groups at every opportunity,” said HRC President Alphonso David, according to a report from The Hill. “Given Rogan’s comments, it is disappointing that the Sanders campaign has accepted and promoted the endorsement.”

The outrage didn’t stop with them. MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson claimed that Sanders promoting the endorsement is some kind of “bigot” dog whistle.

“Let’s be clear : By promoting Joe Rogan Sanders is dog whistling that his campaign is a safe space for aggrieved white bigots because he’ll keep those radical blacks and their ‘identity politics’ in check. He’s been dancing around the message for years,” MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson declared.

Let’s be clear : By promoting Joe Rogan Sanders is dog whistling that his campaign is a safe space for aggrieved white bigots because he’ll keep those radical blacks and their ‘identity politics’ in check. He’s been dancing around the message for years. — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 24, 2020

Democrats have been looking for any way to attack the candidate, and this most recent line of fire is due to his campaign circulating a video of Rogan’s endorsement.

“He’s basically been saying the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is very a powerful structure to operate from,” Rogan said in his basic and inoffensive endorsement.

The Sanders campaign has issued a statement in response to the faux outrage, saying that they can include people who don’t share every single one of their views.

“The goal of our campaign is to build a multi-racial, multi-generational movement that is large enough to defeat Donald Trump and the powerful special interests whose greed and corruption is the root cause of the outrageous inequality in America,” Sanders’ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said in a statement to Fox News. “Sharing a big tent requires including those who do not share every one of our beliefs, while always making clear that we will never compromise our values. The truth is that standing together in solidarity, we share the values of love and respect that will move us in the direction of a more humane, more equal world.”

The post Democrat Organization ‘MoveOn’ Demands Bernie Sanders Denounce Joe Rogan Endorsement, Claims it ‘Hurt’ People appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.