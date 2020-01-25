Democrats are pushing back at GOP backlash over a controversial line in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is ‘just be honest’ Schiff says Justice Roberts should rule on witnesses Schiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line MORE’s closing statement in Friday night’s impeachment trial arguments.

Schiff (D-Calif.) sparked an audible reaction from Republicans when he referenced a CBS News report that cited an anonymous Trump confidant saying GOP senators heads will be “on a pike” if they opposed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is ‘just be honest’ Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum imports CNN’s Axelrod says impeachment didn’t come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE on impeachment.

Republicans — including Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Democrats’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment MORE (Maine) — quickly distanced themselves, with Collins overheard repeatedly saying “that’s not true” and Murkowski saying Schiff “overreached.”

But Senate Democrats are rallying behind Schiff, accusing Republicans of faux outrage or overreacting to what was a few sentences in an hour-long closing statement for the House managers.

“The most dangerous place in America, maybe in Washington, is to stand by the exit door at the White House because when you fall out of favor with this president he lops off your head, throws your body in the snow and buries you in vicious tweets,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the No 2 Democrat, asked about the GOP reaction to the line.

“So the notion that he may be following this, and have some feelings about how people vote is not preposterous,” Durbin added.

Asked about the outrage from Republicans, Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterDemocrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Nadler gets under GOP’s skin I’m a conservative against Citizens United MORE (D-Mont.), who won reelection in 2018 in a red state, said Schiff’s comment wasn’t a mistake and that “in some cases people are just looking for excuses.”

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Nadler gets under GOP’s skin Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial MORE (D-Conn.) added in a tweet that Republicans were jumping on the line as a distraction to avoid the substance of the allegations against President Trump.

“Let’s be clear – Come hell or high water Republicans were going to find something the House managers said that outraged them,” Murphy said.

Schiff referenced the report as he was in the final stretch of his closing argument on the Senate floor on Friday night.