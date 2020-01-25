Now it’s Trump’s turn!

For the first time in months President Trump’s White House Counsel was able to respond to the attacks and smears by power hungry Democrats.

Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura opened his arguments by playing the clip of Adam Schiff making up a pretend transcript of President Trump speaking to the Ukrainian president.

It was all a lie.

Schiff made it up — in an impeachment hearing!

Trump’s legal team is on the floor methodically shredding the impeachment case. Turns out, things aren’t so slam dunk for House Democrats when the President gets a chance to respond. Imagine that. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 25, 2020

As Purpura proceeded he argued ANY COURT in the land would toss the House Managers’ case against President Trump.

And THEY KNOW THAT!

The post Deputy WH Counsel Mike Purpura: Any Court Would Throw Out Democrats’ Impeachment Case – THEY KNOW THAT (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.