With the Iowa caucuses just over a week away, the Des Moines Register has made their choice, and the editorial board has endorsed Elizabeth Warren. While claiming “Many of her ideas aren’t radical. They are right,” the newspaper gives a nod to the other democrat candidates, saying they are all “outstanding caliber.”

Ironically, one of the top reasons they endorse Pocahontas is that she will “treat truth as something that matters” despite the fact that she’s falsely claimed to be part Native throughout her entire political career. If she’s willing to lie about that, what else is she willing to lie about?

.@ewarren’s competence, respect for others and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office, the Register’s editorial board writes. #IAcaucus https://t.co/hLkImNiU2a — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) January 26, 2020

From The Des Moines Register article:

No wonder Iowa Democrats are unsettled. Each of the remaining candidates campaigning across Iowa ahead of the caucuses could make a fine president. Each would be more inclusive and thoughtful than the current occupant of the White House. Each would treat truth as something that matters. Each would conduct foreign policy by coalition building rather than by whim and tweet. The outstanding caliber of Democratic candidates makes it difficult to choose just one. But ultimately Iowa caucusgoers need to do that. Who would make the best president at this point in the country’s history? At a time when the economic deck has become so stacked against working Americans that the gap between rich and poor is the highest in more than 50 years? At a time when a generation of war has stressed military families and sapped the treasury? The Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times.

In a desperate attempt to discredit the roaring Trumpconomy, the article goes on:

Warren doesn’t measure the health of the economy by looking at the stock market or an unemployment rate that doesn’t count the longtime jobless or chronically underemployed. She measures it by how working families are doing. Many are not doing well, and Warren seeks major reforms to help them.

The article wraps up with:

Warren’s competence, respect for others and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office. She is a thinker, a policy wonk and a hard worker. She remembers her own family’s struggles to make ends meet and her own desperation as a working mother needing child care. She cares about people, and she will use her seemingly endless energy and passion to fight for them. At this moment, when the very fabric of American life is at stake, Elizabeth Warren is the president this nation needs.

Here she is upon hearing about the endorsement:

Elizabeth Warren learns she’s been endorsed by the @DMRegister pic.twitter.com/lR7xPItkFz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 26, 2020

Thank you, @DMRegister, for your endorsement! Iowans are ready to make big, structural change—and I’m going to fight my heart out for everyone in Iowa and across the country. https://t.co/hsI14P5TpZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2020

Knowing they would take flak for this, the Register’s editorial board made a pre-emptive strike article to explain themselves, saying:

The reasons for an endorsement and the mechanics get jumbled sometimes, so it’s appropriate to provide some context. Our goal in publishing an endorsement is to provide a perspective for Iowans beyond what they read in news coverage and see in debates. It is to share the opinion the editorial board arrived at after working to answer one question: Who would make the best leader for this country? Put another way, a candidate endorsement is the editorial board doing what it does all the time: weigh in on pressing issues in Iowa and the nation. And in this case, we feel our unique access to the candidates (more on that in a moment) compels us to synthesize our findings. On Jan. 15 the editorial board met and worked to reach a consensus. That was no easy task in this race, and we left the two-hour meeting without reaching agreement. Subsequent conversations and more thought and reading led to selecting a candidate we could all support. The individuals who participated are Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; Andie Dominick, editorial writer; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members. Hunter, as executive editor, has the authority to dictate the newspaper’s editorial positions. In practice, she, like previous publishers and editors, supports the process of the board coming together to arrive at a position that represents our best thinking, reasoning and commitment to serving Iowa and the country.

