In her new documentary set for release on Friday via Netflix, pop star Taylor Swift gives an inside look into why she chose to publicly advocate for left-wing politicians and policies in her late 20s, before the 2018 midterm elections.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Swift apparently “dunks” on President Donald Trump. In a “pivotal” moment in the doc, “Miss Americana,” swift rejects any potential blowback from President Trump before pressing send on an Instagram post endorsing Democrat Phil Bredesen over GOP incumbent Marsha Blackburn for a U.S. Senate race in Tennessee. “F*** that, I don’t care,” the “Lover” singer tells her worried mother and publicist.

Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and her publicist “are nervously slurping white wine and practically shaking as they discuss the final considerations before pressing send” on the political Instagram post, The Daily Beast outlines, “the equivalent of pushing the nuclear button for a pop star who had strategically and steadfastly remained silent on politics.” “One of the last things Swift’s publicist warns her about is that Donald Trump could come after her,” the report said. “F*** that,” Swift responds in the scene. “I don’t care.”

Swift’s Instagram post against Blackburn condemned the Republican for her “appalling” and “terrifying” voting record. Moreover, in the doc, the pop singer reportedly calls Blackburn “Trump in a wig.”

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” the singer/songwriter wrote in the famed social media post. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

She continued, “Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.”

President Trump did indeed respond to Swift’s political move, but in lighthearted fashion.

“Asked about her comments on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, Trump said he believes Blackburn is ‘doing a very good job in Tennessee’ and suspects that Swift doesn’t know much about her,” The Daily Wire reported at the time.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing – or doesn’t know anything about her,” the president said, adding, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, okay?”