Adam Schiff continued to push smears and lies on Saturday about Russia collusion in the 2016 election.

Of course, none of that is true. Not one word of it.

The Mueller attorneys dug into every single detail of President Trump’s campaign and found ZERO evidence of Russia collusion.

However, the same could not be said for Adam Schiff.

Now is a good time to remind Americans that it was Adam Schiff who was palling around with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Adam Schiff flew to the Aspen Security Forum with the Russian ambassador in 2016.

