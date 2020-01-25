A Trump Iowa campaign regional field director died in his home Thursday night and was found Friday morning, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of James Xing, 29, who was found in his home in Marion, Iowa, reports CBS News. He had been working in the Cedar Rapids area.

“Last night we tragically lost a member of our team,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CBS News in a statement. “James is in our hearts, our minds and our prayers as we grieve with those who are suffering today.”

According to Xing’s Twitter feed, he had worked before with the Trump campaign in Nevada. One of the posts shows him at a campaign event in Las Vegas.

His LinkedIn page says he had moved to Iowa in October, after having spent the previous four months working in Las Vegas, and that he had graduated with department honors from the University of California Berkeley in 2013. He is survived by his parents.

A Marion Police Department spokesperson said there is no information being released concerning the case at this time.