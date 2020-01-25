

Senator Josh Hawley

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) drafted motions to subpoena impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, Eric Ciaramella, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to testify.

“If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week,” Hawley said.

I have drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the “whistleblower,” Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden to testify. If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week https://t.co/NW1fuyYVF4 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 25, 2020

Politico reported that Hawley will also seek communications between the whistleblower (Eric Ciaramella) and Schiff’s staffers as well as ICIG Michael Atkinson’s testimony which is still under seal.

The Missouri Republican is preparing to file subpoena requests for witnesses and documents that Democrats and Republicans alike won’t want to vote on. Hawley’s strategy harmonizes with plans from GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky to force votes to hear from Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son who was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Hawley would also seek communications among the whistleblower, Schiff and his staff, transcripts of Atkinson’s congressional testimony, communications between the House impeachment managers and Democratic presidential candidates as well as documents related to Biden’s drive to oust former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Shokin was deeply unpopular with Western officials, who viewed him as corrupt.

President Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone on Saturday hinted that Schiff may be subpoenaed because he never appeared before the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

Lead investigator Adam Schiff still has not testified or answered any questions.

In contrast, Ken Starr was cross-examined by the Clinton White House during Slick Willie’s impeachment in 1998.

Schiff is still keeping Michael Atkinson’s testimony under seal because it will reveal Schiff’s staffers colluded with the whistleblower Eric Ciaramella before he filled out a whistleblower form.

Atkinson’s testimony will also reveal that Eric Ciaramella lied about his contact with Schiff’s office.

Former NatSec CoS and CIA analyst Fred Fleitz said the whistleblower did not fill out the form on his own, rather it looks like Schiff’s staffers and lawyers helped draft the complaint.

“From my experience, such an extremely polished whistleblowing complaint is unheard of,” Fleitz said. “He appears to have collaborated in drafting his complaint with partisan House Intelligence Committee members and staff.”

