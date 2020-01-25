Cue the screaming headlines–

The attorneys for Lev Parnas released video on Saturday of the GOP donor attending a fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington DC.

The fundraiser was held on April 30, 2018 and lasted a bit over an hour.

The news of the Parnas video was first reported on Friday.

The Trump White House responded to this non-story.

JUST IN: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responds: “Every President in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his Administration.” https://t.co/rz6X4alIIM https://t.co/wU2mmfWk91 — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2020

On Saturday attorneys for Lev Parnas released the full video to the press.

It appears Parnas was wearing a hidden camera and microphone or used his phone at the dinner party for donors.

ABC News released the tape on Saturday afternoon.

In the video President Trump says he wants the controversial Ukrainian Ambassador fired… which is his right.

Watch for the media to run headlines on this nothing-burger for the next two days until the next nothing-burger.

TAPE — Listen to the recording that appears to capture a conversation between Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Pres. Trump in April 2018 about firing the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine https://t.co/igdLMzSgqx — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 25, 2020

