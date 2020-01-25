The anti-Semitic blood libel canard has been made against Jews for centuries.

Now enemies of the Jews are spreading a flood libel.

Palestinian media is claiming Israel has been flooding Gaza deliberately by opening dams amid heavy rain,

according to according to Palestinian Media Watch.

The problem with the allegation is that the dams don’t open.

PMW noted that in the last few weeks, Israel and the PA and the Gaza Strip have experienced flooding.

“As is its custom to blame Israel by default, the PA hurried and accused Israel of ‘flooding the civilian lands in eastern Gaza,'” PMW said.

On Jan. 19, the Al-Hayat Al-Jadida said: “The occupation forces [Jan. 18] opened the dams gathering rain water in the direction of the civilian lands in eastern Gaza City, which caused the flooding of hundreds of dunams (1 dunam = 1,000 sq. meters) in agricultural areas.”

The report said there was an “eye witnesses” who claimed Israel “deliberately opened – rain water dams and gutters, which caused the flooding of hundreds of dunams of wheat, barley, and legume crops, and other crops.”

PMW commented that the “eye witness” must have extraordinary vision because Israel has no dams in southern Israel that can be opened.

The Palestinians made the same claim in 2015.

“But realizing that Israel has no such dams, Al-Jazeera retracted the claims the next day,” PMW said.

Al-Jazeera published an editor’s note that said: “An earlier version of this page hosted an article which stated that Israel had, without warning, opened a number of dams, which had resulted in a part of Gaza being flooded. This was false. In southern Israel, there are no dams of the type which can be opened. We apologise for this error.”

Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, nevertheless, reported: “It should be noted that the occupation authorities opened the dams twice at the beginning and middle of last week, and that their planes sprayed the agricultural crops with harmful substances, which led to their destruction.”