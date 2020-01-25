Now it’s Trump’s turn!

For the first time in months President Trump’s White House Counsel was able to respond to the attacks and smears by power hungry Democrats.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone opened up for the Trump Defense Team on Saturday morning at 10 AM ET.

In his opening statement Cipollone accused Democrats of the most massive election interference in US history.

Cipollone accused Democrats and House Managers of wanting to remove President Trump from 2020 ballot.

