Louise Linton, the wife of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, deleted an image she posted on Instagram Saturday showing support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Linton, who is an actress and TV producer, posted the image of Thunberg, 17, speaking at Davos, Switzerland, calling for an end to the fossil fuel industry.

“I stand with Greta on this issue,” she wrote. “(I don’t have a degree in economics either) We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Keep up the fight @gretathunberg.”

Linton’s post was screenshotted by multiple journalists before it was deleted without explanation, though it appears to be a response to a previous statement her husband has made about Thunberg.

During an address to a room full of business and political leaders at Davos, Thunberg told the gathering that they are not doing enough to combat climate change, urging the leaders to treat the situation as a “real crisis.”

Mnuchin, who is a former investment banker and Hollywood film producer, dismissed Thunberg’s ideas, suggesting that after “she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

Thunberg responded to the remarks saying, “We are being criticized like that all the time, and if we would care about that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

President Trump also told the Wall Street Journal during an interview at Davos that he didn't know anything about the teenage Swedish activist, and called her "very angry."