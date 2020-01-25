Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a Democratic socialist. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a Democratic socialist. And the new star of the Democratic Party has already endorsed Sanders in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

So it made perfect sense that with Sanders stuck in the Senate listening to Democrats drone on endlessly about President Donald Trump as they seek to remove him from office, AOC would step in to substitute for the Vermont senator at a campaign rally in Iowa.

But the 29-year-old — who spends a lot of time taking selfies and posting on Instagram — completely forgot to mention Sanders’ name during her speech in Iowa City, Iowa.

With Sanders indisposed, he also tapped film director (and longtime Trump Derangement Syndrome) sufferer Michael Moore to deliver some remarks.

Moore remembered his job: He breathlessly praised Sanders, even going so far as to say that watching the 77-year-old senator on the campaign trail has made him cry.

“I’m so excited about our possibilities here. Right here in Iowa,” Moore said. “Bernie was in Dubuque a couple of weeks ago and I scribbled this down here -– I came to tears watching him say this.”

“It was a Q-and-A at a big town hall and someone asked him if he thought he was too old to be president of the United States [and Bernie said] ‘I’ve been saying for months, I’ll tell you what’s too old — 40 million people in this country not having health care. That’s too old.’”

Moore said Sanders is right on climate change, the minimum wage, and civil rights, then added that he’s the only candidate who can beat Trump in November.

“We have to crush Donald J. Trump with the truth and with a candidate who is the opposite of Donald J. Trump,” he said.

Then Moore introduced AOC.

The first-term lawmaker said voters should not accept the same old kind of candidate. “It is bold and it is a risk,” she said. “We hedge our bets, we get more of the same. And the same has not been helping. So our job right now is to come together …We’ve got 10 days left, 10 days,” she said, referring to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

AOC then launched into a diatribe about one of her pet issues, immigration policy, before advocating for Medicare-for-all and her expansive environmental policy, the “Green New Deal.”

“This is not just about how we win, it’s about how we heal,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “From our bodies to this land, we are going to need entirely new paradigms of public policy in order to heal.”

“We are going to win because we are developing an unprecedented multigenerational, multiracial, working-class movement which is prepared to take on the corporate elite and the entire One Percent and put together an administration that stands for justice,” he said. “Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice,” she said.

But she never once mentioned Sanders name. Not exactly what you want when you have someone fill in for you at a campaign rally.