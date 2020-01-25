The deadly coronavirus is far worse than the Chinese government has said with 100,000 people infected, a woman believed to be a medic at the centre of the outbreak as claimed.

Since the virus broke out in the city of Wuhan, 41 people have been killed with the number of confirmed cases in China nearly reaching 1,300.

The disease has now been detected in Australia, Nepal, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, France and the United States.

In an effort to combat the spread, Wuhan has been completely quarantined as well as 12 other regions.

But a harrowing voice message on a WhatsApp group has now emerged which suggests the outbreak is hundreds of times worse than official figures coming out of China suggest.

The audio was shared by Chinese news outlet Global Himalaya, who claimed it was sent from a member of the medical staff in Wuhan.

In a translation verified by Daily Star Online, a woman says: “I have been working all day long.

“Now I am off duty. I took off around 4pm, I have been crying my eyes out.

“The infection is much more horrible than it’s reported on TV.

“There are so many cases. Doctors have estimated about 100,000 infected.”

She explains there are just over 10 doctors who have treated “more than 100 infected people in just one day”.

In a chilling prediction, the unnamed woman says: “Many of them will not make it.”

“The government didn’t support us with medical supplies,” she continues.

“The patients were begging us desperately but we couldn’t do anything.

“They are dying right in front of our eyes.

“Please take every measure to protect yourselves at home.

“Don’t ever trust the government. We are on our own now.”

Harrowing videos have come out of China in recent days showing hospital floors lined with dead bodies and people collapsing on the streets.

There are now fears that the virus may be evolving, with people being seen coughing blood.