Filmmaker Michael Moore hailed White House hopeful Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders to Clinton: ‘This is not the kind of rhetoric that we need’ Conservative reporter on Sanders: He’s not a ‘yes man’ Human Rights Campaign president rips Sanders’s embrace of Rogan endorsement MORE in an Iowa campaign stop Saturday as not being “the fake and the phony and the fraudulent” in Washington.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a campaign town hall event in Iowa City, Iowa, Moore joked about Sanders’s recent answer in an interview with The New York Times, which was published as part of the newspaper’s ultimate endorsement of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar plans campaign rallies across Iowa despite impeachment trial Hillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — Wyden asks NSA to investigate White House cybersecurity | Commerce withdraws Huawei rule after Pentagon objects | Warren calls on Brazil to drop Greenwald charges Warren pledges to release Trump records if elected MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar plans campaign rallies across Iowa despite impeachment trial Impeachment throws curveball in Iowa to sidelined senators Sanders says it’s ‘disappointing’ he’s not on campaign trail in Iowa MORE (D-Minn.) in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

When asked “What are you likely to fail at or do poorly as president,” Sanders responded that he’s “not good at backslapping,” joking that “If you have your birthday, I’m not going to call you up to congratulate you, so you’ll love me and you’ll write nice things about me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore told the Saturday town hall that “Sanders said, ‘look, I’m not that guy. I’m not that guy who’s going to send you a birthday card every year. I’m not that guy. I’m not going to call you up and wish you a happy birthday. I’m not that guy.”

“He’s not that guy, is he? We don’t want that anymore. We don’t want the fake and the phony and the fraudulent and the, “Well I’m for Medicare for All” and then “well I’m sort of for Medicare for All” and then “Medicare for what?” No. No. No more, no more, no more.”

Moore continued lauding Sanders’s decades-long record of support for progressive policies, telling the crowd he believes that “America changed” to support Sanders’s positions.

“Because he has been consistent through his whole life, because he wouldn’t change. Here’s what happened. We changed. America changed. He didn’t change any of his positions about the environment, about women, about war, about income inequality. He’s said the same damn thing for 60 years, and America changed. That’s the good news,” Moore said Saturday.

Moore appeared in Iowa City alongside freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezImpeachment throws curveball in Iowa to sidelined senators Sanders says it’s ‘disappointing’ he’s not on campaign trail in Iowa The Hill’s Campaign Report: Ten days to Iowa MORE (D-NY), who endorsed Sanders last year, and musician Mike Posner, among others