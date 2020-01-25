Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the United States was “formed” by immigrants and thus Americans must not think of the immigration issue “narrowly.”

During an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Nadella described the U.S. as “a country of immigrants” and said his corporation supports “enlightened immigration policy.”

Nadella said:

I think, first of all, the … America is a country of immigrants. It’s a nation formed by immigrants. To me, when I look at the contribution that immigrants even going forward can make is I think something the United States should be absolutely tapping into. So that is what I speak to and that’s what I think Microsoft has benefitted from it, I personally have benefitted from it, so we’re clear in terms of why immigration and why enlightened immigration policy continue is perhaps the most important thing for its own competitive advantage. [Emphasis added]

Nadella continued, saying Americans must “not think about” immigration “narrowly.”

“One of the things that’s happening is every country is rethinking what is in their national interest, borders are real, people think about immigration policies that help but I think in there, they have to maintain that modicum of enlightenment and not think about it narrowly,” Nadella said.

That “enlightened immigration policy” has translated to Microsoft lobbying heavily for legislation that will flood the U.S. labor market with more foreign workers to provide Silicon Valley’s tech conglomerates with cheaper labor costs and more profits for executives.

In the corporation’s most recent lobbying, Microsoft hired lobbyists to push Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate to pass a green card giveaway to big tech that would reward the corporate abusers of the H-1B visa program and ensure nearly all employment-based green cards are awarded to Indian male nationals for at least a decade.

The outsourcing scheme would be a boon to Microsoft, which has sought to outsource more than 6,000 American jobs to imported H-1B foreign visa workers this year. From 2017 to 2019, Microsoft has attempted to bring more than 16,500 H-1B foreign visa workers to the U.S. to take American jobs that would otherwise go to young American STEM graduates and white-collar professionals.

Already, the outsourcing business model has led to foreign-born workers overwhelmingly outnumbering Americans in the tech industry in Silicon Valley, California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.