Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted an NPR reporter Saturday who accused him of screaming and cursing at her in private following a tense interview about Ukraine.

NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly alleged Friday that after Pompeo abruptly ended a pre-scheduled interview, he berated her in private and demanded that she identify Ukraine on a map.

In his response, Pompeo released a statement accusing Kelly of violating the “basic rules of journalism and decency.”

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice,” Pompeo said. “First, last month, in setting up our interview and, then again yesterday, in agreeing to have our post-interview conversation off the record.”

“It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency. This is another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration,” he continued. “It is no wonder that the American people distrust many in the media when they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and their absence of integrity.”

“It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine,” Pompeo concluded, implying that Kelly did not correctly identify Ukraine.

Pompeo, however, did not deny Kelly’s allegations.

In response to Pompeo’s statement, NPR’s senior vice president of news Nancy Barnes said, “Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity, and we stand behind this report.”