A pro-life leader has dubbed President Donald Trump “the most successful pro-life president in the history of this country.”

The comment from Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, came as pro-life advocates prepared for Friday’s annual March for Life.

History was made today with President Trump speaking at the March for Life rally. Trump is the most pro-life president in our lifetime and a true protector of our most innocent lives. https://t.co/Jzk8JYPXFB — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 24, 2020

On Friday, Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to address the march in person.

TRENDING: Schiff Prison Joke for Senators Falls Flat, Earns Him Ridicule

Hunt spoke about Trump on Thursday in comments to SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Tonight.”

“This is really a historic moment,” Hunt said. “From a purely policy perspective, Donald Trump is the most successful pro-life president in the history of this country. He has done a wonderful job attacking the abortion industry and their for-profit efforts to make money off of death.”

Hunt zeroed in on Trump’s success in nominating conservative judges to openings in the federal judiciary.

“He has appointed judges that are going to return to a constitutional approach — the original intent of the Constitution — not taking their position as a moment to legislate from the bench, but instead returning to co-equal branches of government,” he said.

Do you think President Trump has been the most successful pro-life president in this nation’s history? 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That is not all, Hunt said.

“I am just thrilled with all that he’s done to defend religious freedom, the rights of conscience, to defund Planned Parenthood, to appoint these judges that are going to interpret the Constitution as it’s written,” he said.

Hunt said Trump’s actions are encouragement for pro-life advocates who have been fighting for years to end abortion.

“These are big moments,” he said. “These are the stepping stones that we’ve been waiting for to eventually end abortion in this country. If you look at history, the way we ended the slave trade, it didn’t happen overnight.”

“It took a lot of work, and people that I consider heroes, like William Wilberforce, labored for 60 years to end the slave trade and did so kind of incrementally, but they got there. They got to abolition of the slave trade, and then emancipation and freeing the slaves, but it took some time.”

RELATED: Trump Admin to Pro-Abortion Calif: You’ve Got 30 Days To Stop Abortion Violations

“[W]e’re getting there on abortion, and this is a president that should be celebrated, and I think you’re going to see 100,000 people thanking this president for the work he’s been doing to promote the sanctity of life,” Hunt added.

During the interview, Hunt likened Trump to former President Abraham Lincoln.

“Lincoln also evolved during his [presidency],” Hunt said.

“In the beginning of the Civil War, he was primarily concerned about keeping the Union together. That changed as he became a very, very passionate abolitionist, and ultimately brought about the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in this country,” he said.

During the interview, he noted that pro-life battlers including Vice President Mike Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway are major figures in the Trump administration.

“Politicians and leaders in our country surround themselves with people that can guide and direct their thinking, and I’ve watched this president become a passionate pro-life leader, and I think a lot of it has to do with the openness this administration has to working with the faith community,” he said.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’ve worked with a number of different administrations. This one is wide open to working with pro-life leaders, it’s wonderful.”

.@realDonaldTrump at the March for Life: “When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor, that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world.” pic.twitter.com/1g0hKqmNS4 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) January 24, 2020

During Trump’s remarks Friday, he castigated pro-abortion Democrats and saluted pro-life advocates, according to a White House media pool report.

“Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life,” Trump said.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice.”

Trump said that all children deserve the right to life.

“We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve, the dreams they will imagine, the masterpieces they will create, the discoveries they will make,” Trump said.

“But we know this: Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting. And above all, we know that every human soul is divine, and every human life — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of Almighty God,” he added.

“Together, we will defend this truth all across our magnificent land. We will set free the dreams of our people. And with determined hope, we look forward to all of the blessings that will come from the beauty, talent, purpose, nobility and grace of every American child.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.