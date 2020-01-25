General Mike Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell was on Mark Levin’s show last Friday and she warned that this Friday was going to be epic. Yesterday the judge ordered .

Last week Sidney Powell dropped a couple of very newsworthy quotes about the Flynn case.

Sidney Powell: Every American should be terrified in what is happening in this case. It could happen to anyone that they want to target and destroy… Thank you so much, Mark. And we’re not going to quit until we win and I’m going to expose every bit of it. Friday next week is going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be EPIC!

There are many takeaways from this amazing interview.

1. General Flynn is a patriot and was set up by some criminals in the Deep State.

2. They threatened Flynn to plead guilty by threatening to indict his son

3. The judge overseeing the case is preventing General Flynn from being provided Brady material related to his case

4. Powell listed a battery of documents that the DOJ withheld from General Flynn that would have proved his innocence

5. Powell has withdrawn General Flynn’s plea of guilty

6. Prosecutor Van Grack tried to get Flynn to make a false statement and Powell has evidence of this

7. Flynn can seek an appeal upon sentencing

8. Supplemental brief will have stunning reasons to withdraw the guilty plea this Friday

Yesterday some important actions took place in the Flynn case as Powell predicted:

Here is another excellent Twitter thread from Gigi covering what occurred yesterday:

2/18 If granted an evidentiary hearing may include “testimony from Mr. Flynn and other witnesses under oath, and would be subject to cross-examination.” @BarbaraRedgate @flynn_neill @JosephJFlynn1 @GoJackFlynn pic.twitter.com/zZLiydoEjt — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

4/18 These 302s which the prosecution finally produced yesterday are not the original 302s from the FBI’s initial January 2017 interview of @GenFlynn with FBI Special Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka that Sidney has repeatedly requested and been denied. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

6/18 Due to the continuance request, we’ll probably have to wait for any ‘epic’ developments and settle for the prospect of an evidentiary hearing. If Judge Sullivan still refuses to throw the case out the granting of an evidentiary hearing would be big news in and of itself. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

8/18 “There are many reasons to withdraw a guilty plea. Some involve incompetence or misconduct by a defendant’s lawyer. If the lawyer’s ineffective assistance was the reason for the guilty plea, a judge generally will allow the defendant to withdraw the plea.” — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

10/18 “A defendant also might be able to withdraw a plea if the judge agrees that they have a strong case at trial or if new evidence supports their innocence. Any manipulation of the defendant or threats by the prosecution should justify withdrawing the plea.” — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

12/18 In Sidney’s last two filings she detailed and submitted evidence showing that prosecutors altered documents. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

14/18 Flynn has always maintained that when he signed the FARA documents that they were valid and true. Regardless of the prosecution’s numerous attempts to bully @GenFlynn, to threaten his son, & bankrupt him, he has always refused to admit to the contrary. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

16/18 “The prosecutor and the defense can negotiate a new plea, or the case can move forward to trial. Sometimes the judge will dismiss the charges if the defendant withdraws their plea based on new evidence of their innocence.” — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

18/18 As this case has repeatedly shown, many things can happen so we’ll just have to see how it plays out. Until then there is at least the potential for some very interesting and possibly even “EPIC” developments ahead. pic.twitter.com/FjUEEkFiNJ — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 25, 2020

Friday’s action by the judge delays the hearing even longer. He should throw it out. AG Barr should stop it. The DOJ attorneys like Weissmann and Van Grack should be arrested and charged with crimes. What a horrible event in US history.

