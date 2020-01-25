New York state, which already has been accused of “barbarism” for its expansive abortion law, now is being sued along with New York City for interfering with the mission of crisis pregnancy centers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year signed a law that effectively allowed abortion at any time until birth.

Now, the state and city are requiring pro-life organizations to hire people who have advocated abortion or be punished.

The Thomas More Society has responded with a lawsuit on behalf of the Evergreen Association, which operates Expectant Mother Care and EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers.

“New York is blatantly discriminating against those who advocate for the sanctity of human life, and the Thomas More Society is taking the matter to federal court,” the organization said.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in federal court in New York.

It charges that both the state and city are “discriminating against pro-life organizations” by violating the First Amendment’s right to association, the 14th Amendment’s due process and the First Amendment’s free speech provisions.

“Legislation targeting pro-life advocates appears to be in line with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s statement denouncing those who espouse pro-life views as, ‘extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York,'” Thomas More said.

“In the same pattern, a recent string of New York attorney generals has sought to silence peaceful citizens offering abortion-bound women information on life-affirming alternatives.”

Timothy Belz, a special counsel for the Thomas More Society, said it’s “especially egregious when you consider that the law was packaged with other bills specifically designed to strip away any regulation of abortion.”

“New York’s ‘Boss Bill’ was passed in tandem with the state’s Reproductive Health Act which legalizes abortion until the birth of the child and the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act which requires health insurers to provide no-cost birth control, including abortifacient drugs, in their health plans,” Belz said.

The case creates a challenge to the constitutionality of New York’s so-called “Boss Bills,” which make support of abortion a protected class in the employment nondiscrimination laws of New York State and New York City.

The laws forbid employers from making hiring and promotion decisions based upon “reproductive health” decisions of employees or applicants, including the decision to have or promote abortions.

“The laws pose existential threats to pro-life organizations because they impose debilitating fines and also provide for statutory damages,” Thomas More said.

“We are all about saving the unborn lives threatened by abortion,” said Chris Slattery, director of EMC Frontline. “Thus, we are all about offering alternatives to abortion. New York’s discriminatory laws undermine our charitable mission. How could we in good conscience hire someone who advocates abortion to encourage expectant mothers not to pursue that deadly route?”

Belz said “these laws violate our client’s rights in multiple ways. Expectant Mother Care and EMC Frontline exist for the purpose of advocating for and providing desperate women with alternatives to abortion. Forcing them to hire someone who promotes abortion would completely undermine their mission.”

“It’s ludicrous and tramples all over Expectant Mother Care and EMC Frontline’s right of expressive association guaranteed by the First Amendment. These state and city laws also violate our client’s right to free speech and right to due process. Finally, the state’s failure to define ‘reproductive health decision making’ makes the laws unconstitutionally vague,” his said.

The complaint states the plaintiff seeks a declaration that both the state and city laws “are unconstitutional and void, as well as an injunction against enforcement of the laws against plaintiff.”

“Instead of exempting organizations such as plaintiff whose entire existence is focused on opposing and preventing abortion, defendants leave plaintiff exposed to costly litigation and enforcement actions by state and city officials, forcing plaintiff to defend itself by pleading well known and established constitutional rights.”