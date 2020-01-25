IT NEVER STOPS! ADAM SCHIFF GOES OFF ON CRAZED PUTIN-RUSSIA TANTRUM FOLLOWING TRUMP TEAM ARGUMENTS.

On Saturday morning –For the first time in months — President Trump’s White House Counsel was able to respond to the attacks and smears by House Democrats in the Senate Impeachment Trial.

President Trump’s defense team held the US Senators for two hours. They will resume their opening arguments on Monday.

It was an AMAZING morning of testimony.

President Trump assembled a stellar team of the nation’s top legal minds to defend the innocent administration. And they delivered.

In two hours they blew away the Schiff sham.

It was outstanding.

But Adam Schiff was not happy. The Democrat House Manager was triggered after this morning’s session.

After listening to the President’s lawyers opening arguments, I have three observations: They don’t contest the facts of Trump’s scheme. They’re trying to deflect, distract from, and distort the truth. And they are continuing to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2020

Schiff then bloviated about Russia and Putin for several minutes after this morning’s hearing.

Of course, everything Schiff says in the presser was nonsense and more lies.

