A new program that administers “life-saving warm, fresh blood” to U.S. troops wounded on the battlefield has been tested successfully, and two Ranger medics who were the first to use it are up for medals.

The Army Times reported the medics from 75th Ranger Regiment were trained in a procedure that allows soldiers in the field who already have been prescreened for blood type to make a direct blood donation.

The technique was used in combat for the first time last year.

Tracy Bailey, spokesperson for the regiment, told the Times the two medics — Staff Sgt. Charles Bowen and Sgt. Ty Able — are up for valor awards.

TRENDING: 21 attorneys general send letter to Senate blasting ‘ruinous’ impeachment

The need for the program arose in 2019 in Wardak province in Afghanistan when several soldiers were wounded, some seriously, by explosives.

“On a hot, dark night in Wardak province, Afghanistan last summer, a special operations Ranger raid force conducted a helicopter insertion, beginning what would become a historical night,” the regiment said in a news release. “The routine Ranger task of capturing or killing high value enemy targets would tonight include cutting edge lifesaving medical procedures never done in combat, with the stakes of life or death hanging in the balance.”

The assault force came under fire and returned it.

As the soldiers closed in on a shooter who had barricaded himself into a fighting position, “they were rocked by a large explosion near the breach of the target compound.”

“When the debris landed and the dust settled, three Rangers were wounded in action and the fight for their lives began.”

Others were wounded a short time later.

The medics from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, quickly used up the standard supply of blood for transfusions.

Hiding behind a pile of dirt only a few feet high while they worked, the two medics came across a soldier with a “gaping hole on the right side of his chest.”

It wasn’t long before blood supplies ran out, and the injured were far from stabilized.

“Bowen and Able determined the critically wounded man would die from blood loss if they didn’t take action. They would need to exercise the Ranger O-Low Titre protocol,” the Army report said.

“ROLO is a novel protocol created in the 75th Ranger Regiment that is transforming how we treat battlefield casualties,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Knight, M.D., 75th Ranger Regiment Command Surgeon. “We now always have blood on the battlefield and do not rely on other IV fluids.”

The report explained: “The ROLO Program allows one soldier to transfer his or her blood to a wounded soldier in just a few minutes on the battlefield. The program relies on relatively simple medical procedures and administrative tracking of a unit’s universal donor (group O blood) volunteers, providing huge quantities of whole blood when a situation requires it.”

Blood donor volunteers, already on scene in uniform, volunteer their own blood when called upon.

“Either the unit’s combat medic or a trained non-medic Ranger draws the blood from the volunteer. The volunteer then returns to combat and the blood is immediately administered to the casualty. The whole process takes about 10 minutes,” the report said.

The medics on scene used the new program several times that night, saving the lives of two critically wounded soldiers. Four other lives also were saved through more conventional treatment.

“As all of the treatments and movements while under enemy fire were occurring, danger close fire missions with hellfire missiles, 30mm rounds, and 105mm rounds were being executed as close as 30 meters from our position,” Bowen said. “As this was happening, Sgt. Able and I did our best to shield our casualties from harm and covered their ears during impact of the large munitions.”

It was about two hours from the time of the first explosion to the evacuation of casualties to a higher level of medical care.

The regiment said it hopes the successful test will allow more units to implement the procedure.