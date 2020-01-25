(NPR) “I don’t feel in the Chinese New Year mood at all this year,” a netizen with username ???qwertyuiop416 posted this week on Weibo, China’s equivalent to Twitter. “I’m panicking. I’m getting more scared every day.”

That sentiment reflects a trend on Chinese social media as confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus surge.

Initially, there was some lightheartedness in posts. One Weibo user commented it was “the perfect time” to stay home and play a mobile phone game called Plague Inc.

But as the situation has worsened, people in Wuhan, the city that’s the epicenter of the outbreak, and other affected areas in China are glued to their mobile phones. They’re using apps like Weibo, Facebook and Twitter to express their fear and anger — and to cry for help.

