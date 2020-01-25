During the Fox News Channel’s Senate impeachment trial coverage on Saturday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that he has concluded that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delayed transmitting the House’s articles of impeachment to the Senate to keep 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “off the campaign trail” and assist 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scott said, “I think I’ve come to a conclusion why Nancy Pelosi held that thing — held the articles of impeachment for 33 days. This whole thing is to help Joe Biden. I mean, all of this is to keep Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren off the campaign trail and help Joe Biden. I think this is all — this is no different than what happened to Sanders back in 2016.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett