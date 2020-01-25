Utah Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyOvernight Defense: Veterans group seeks Trump apology for comments on brain injuries | Pentagon says dozens of troops suffered traumatic injuries after attack | Trump unveils Space Force logo Lindsey Graham will oppose subpoena of Hunter Biden Senators push Pentagon on Syria strategy after withdrawal uproar, Soleimani strike MORE (R) said Saturday that it is “very likely” he will be in favor of calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is ‘just be honest’ Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum imports CNN’s Axelrod says impeachment didn’t come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE.

However, the GOP lawmaker said he will hold off on making his final decision until after Democratic impeachment managers and the president’s defense lawyers conclude their opening arguments.

“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” the Utah Republican said Saturday after the first day of the Trump team’s opening arguments, CNN reported.

Romney declined to say whether he thought the president’s defense team was effective in the opening hours of their arguments, saying, “I just don’t have any comments on the process or the evidence until the trial is over,” CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Romney was the first GOP lawmaker to specifically say that he wanted to hear from former White House national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonSenate Republicans must stand up for the rule of law and ensure a fair, open proceeding Democrats cap impeachment arguments with focus on Trump stonewalling Lindsey Graham will oppose subpoena of Hunter Biden MORE in the course of the impeachment trial.

Romney told reporters at the Capitol that he wants to find out “what he knows” about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine, the central issue in the impeachment effort against the president.

“I would like to be able to hear from John Bolton. What the process is to make that happen, I don’t have an answer for you,” Romney said.

Bolton has yet to be subpoenaed by lawmakers in the trial, and Democrats will need four Republicans to support their efforts if they are going to call the former Trump administration officials or other witnesses.

Bolton has said he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Fellow GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Democrats’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment MORE (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Nadler calls Trump a ‘dictator’ on Senate floor MORE (Alaska) have also both indicated an openness to hearing from further witnesses.