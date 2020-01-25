Twenty-four hours of Democrats lies and bloviating was a bridge too far.

Democrats lost their audience… literally.

Even the Senate gallery was half-empty — FOR AN IMPEACHMENT!

The Daily Mail reported:

The Senate spectator gallery was unexpectedly half-empty throughout the first week of President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial. The Senate trial began on January 16 after Trump was impeached in the House on two articles stemming from accusations that he withheld military aid money from US ally Ukraine until they conducted an investigation into presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma told New York Post: ‘I’m really surprised at that because this is kind of historic and I would think this would be an opportunity for people to get in there regardless of whose side you are on.’

Americans don’t like being lied to.

Democrats lost one-third of their audience in three days.

Even Jeopardy had higher ratings.

THIS WAS A DISASTER!

The non-stop lies and rambling insults turned off American viewers… Pack it up #Pelosi your #SchiffSham was a bust. pic.twitter.com/kJ3W5KjB29 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 25, 2020

It was so bad this week for Democrats that they lost Mittens.

Via CNN Politics:

During the break, GOP Sen. Mike Braun walked by his neighbor, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, and told him, “I think we’ve got another six hours.” Romney looked genuinely surprised and overwhelmed. “Oh jeez,” he said, shaking his head. “No one’s watching!” A few seconds later, GOP Sen. Tim Scott walked by and said something to Romney, who responded, “I’m dying, I’m dying!” He then opened up a bag of what looked like peanuts, then walked over to talk to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

