House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered the most prolonged opening argument amongst the Democrat impeachment managers, according to data released Saturday.

C-SPAN found that Rep. Schiff spoke nearly twice as long as other Democrat impeachment managers. Democrats had 24 hours to deliver their opening arguments over three days.

House impeachment managers trial presentation over 3 days by the numbers via @cspan:

Schiff: 505 mins

Jeffries: 180 mins

Garcia: 137 mins

Crow: 134 mins

Lofgren: 122 mins

Nadler: 102 mins

Demings: 97 mins pic.twitter.com/V2yFQmx8pP — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 25, 2020

Rep. Schiff, who led the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as the House Intelligence Committee chairman, spoke twice as long as the other impeachment managers.

Schiff spoke roughly five times as long as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler, who organized the investigations surrounding alleged Russian collusion with the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

Schiff inflamed controversy when he delivered his portion of the Democrats’ opening arguments.

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman joked on Thursday that senators would face jail time if they disrupt the impeachment trial.

“It is our hope that when the trial concludes, and you’ve heard us and the president’s counsel over a series of long days, that you don’t choose imprisonment instead of anything further,” Schiff said.

“Adam Schiff starting off today with a joke about imprisoning Senators came off like a joke written by Jerry Seinfeld but delivered by George Costanza,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) remarked on Twitter.

Rep. Schiff said Friday that Russia had carried out a propaganda “coup” by manipulating President Trump. The California Democrat said that Russia controlled the president like a puppet. He said:

It’s not just a propaganda coup, it’s not just the undermining of our agencies. It’s also that the buy-in to that propaganda meant that Ukraine wasn’t going to get money to fight the Russians. I mean, that’s one hell of a Russian intelligence coup. … Has there ever been such a coup? I would submit to you that in the entire length of the Cold War, the Soviet Union had no such success.

“You cannot leave a man like that [Trump] in office,” Schiff added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.