

Adam Schiff

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff was triggered after Trump’s defense team obliterated him and exposed his lies and treachery.

Schiff accused Trump’s lawyers of failing to contest the facts, deflecting, distracting from, and distorting the truth.

Schiff also accused Trump’s team of continuing to block documents and witnesses.

After listening to the President’s lawyers opening arguments, I have three observations: They don’t contest the facts of Trump’s scheme. They’re trying to deflect, distract from, and distort the truth. And they are continuing to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2020

President Trump’s defense team methodically shredded the Democrats’ impeachment case by rebutting Schiff’s lies.

Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura opened the White House defense of President Donald Trump with video of Adam Schiff’s fake call and transcript he read during the House impeachment proceedings.

Jay Sekulow dunked on the Democrats and brought a copy of the Mueller report.

Sekulow brought up with him a copy of the Mueller investigation and reminded the US Senate and House Democrats that Robert Mueller found absolutely ZERO COLLUSION between President Trump and Russia during the 2016 elections. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was the crime — NOT Donald Trump’s actions with Russian operatives. Trump had no interactions with Russian operatives.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin obliterated Pelosi and said she had no authority to launch the impeachment inquiry without the full House vote.

Mr. Philbin also played several videos of Adam Schiff changing his story on the whistleblower.

Schiff is now shell-shocked because after months of him being able to lie and smear the President without a full-throated push back, Trump’s team is hitting him hard.

Speaking of withholding documents, Schiff is still hiding the transcript of Michael Atkinson’s testimony because he knows it will reveal Schiff coordinated with the whistleblower to launch an impeachment against Trump.

The post Schiff Triggered After Trump’s Defense Team Obliterates Him and Exposes His Lies appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.