On Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was pressed by “CBS This Morning” host Tony Dokoupil about a viral moment between the senator and a father of a recent college graduate who confronted the Democrat about her student loan “cancellation” plan.

As noted by The Daily Wire, the video clip shows the father asking Warren if he could get his money back after “working a double shift” and dutifully saving so he could pay for his daughter’s college education under her plan for student loan “forgiveness.”

Warren essentially told the father “tough luck,” as Dokoupil described it on Friday.

Here’s the exchange:

“My daughter’s getting out of school, I saved all my money, so she doesn’t have any student debt,” the man says. “Am I going to get my money back?” “Of course not,” the Massachusetts senator responds. “So, we end up paying for people who didn’t save any money, then those who did the right thing get screwed,” the father says. He goes on to describe the actions of his “buddy,” who he says makes more money than him but didn’t use his money responsibly. Meanwhile he worked a “double shift” and carefully put money away in order to make sure his daughter wasn’t burdened with debt. “So, you’re laughing,” the man says in response to Warren’s reaction. “Yes, that’s exactly what you’re doing,” he says after the senator appears to protest. “We did the right thing — and we get screwed,” the frustrated father says before walking away.

WATCH:

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don’t save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

“Just last night, there was a video that surfaced, a lot of people are talking about it today” Dokoupil said to Warren on Friday. “It’s of a father who approached you at an event and said, ya know, it’s not fair, I’ve saved for my daughter’s college education and now you’re talking about forgiving and helping out all the people who didn’t save.”

“For Americans who are in that father’s position, who felt they did the right thing and you’re bailing out those who didn’t, what’s your response?” the host asked.

Warren seemingly acknowledged that her plan would indeed be unjust to folks who did the right thing regarding college tuition, while also claiming that her plan is the right path forward.

“Look, we build a future going forward by making it better. By that same logic what would we have done?” the senator responded. “Not started Social Security because we didn’t start it last week for you or last month for you.”

Dokoupil pressed, “Are you saying tough luck to these people, senator?”

“No,” Warren claimed, pivoting to a story about her college education.

“There was a $50 a semester option for me,” she said. “I was able to go to college and become a public school teacher because America had invested in a $50 a semester option for me. Today that’s not available.”

Under Warren’s proposal to transfer student loan debt to the American taxpayer, students and parents who did pay back loans or opted out of a pricey college experience because of the outlandish pricing would receive no relief. Of course, they would pick up others’ debts via taxation.

WATCH:

Elizabeth Warren admits if you saved for your education, too bad, her college debt forgiveness plan is not “for you” pic.twitter.com/eZECEOeDj2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2020

