President Donald Trump just dropped the hammer on California, a state that seems to think it can do whatever it wants to do, federal law be damned.

The Golden State has been flouting the law by requiring private insurers to cover the cost of abortion, the president said. And he is threatening to withhold federal funding to the state if it does not stop.

The administration also hinted that it would do the same to other states, as the president seeks to establish religious exemptions to abortion laws.

“People should not be forced to participate, or pay for, or cover other people’s abortions,” Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights director Roger Severino said.

The administration served notice to the state that it is violating the Weldon Amendment, which states that some funds are allowed to be withheld from local or state governments that discriminate against a “health care entity” if it does not provide or pay for abortions, The New York Times reported.

California has 30 days to comply before action is taken that could result in funds from Health and Human Services being cut.

And with over $1.5 trillion in state government debt, according to the California Policy Center, including hundreds of billions in unfunded pension liabilities, California is scarcely ready to weather such a cut.

“We’re sending a message that if any state has done what California has done, they should expect to be found likewise in violation,” Severino said, in what should be a warning shot to other states like New York, Washington and Oregon, which have similar laws.

Democrats are unsurprisingly furious at the president for not allowing them to implement their far-left policy unimpeded — the way they have with sanctuary.

“Despite a federal opinion four years ago confirming California’s compliance with the Weldon Amendment, the Trump Administration would rather rile up its base to score cheap political points and risk access to care for millions than do what’s right,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“California will continue to protect a woman’s right to choose, and we won’t back down from defending reproductive freedom for everybody — full stop,” he said.

A “woman’s right to choose,” of course, is a much nicer way of saying a woman’s right to snuff out the life of an unborn child.

The president has showed strong support for the pro-life movement during his presidency, and he made history Friday when he became the first sitting president to attend the March for Life rally in Washington.

“Together we are the voice for the voiceless. When it comes to Democrats — and you know this — you’ve seen what’s happened. Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades and you can even say for centuries,” the president said at the event.

“Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth,” he said.

“Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life,” the president said.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you, and we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win,” he said.

The right to life is guaranteed in the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence — and that is not be accident. Without the right to life all other rights are moot.

But for far too long, Democrats have not recognized this right for the most vulnerable among us. President Trump continues to stand for their rights, and as long as the voters keep him in office, he likely will.

If California and other blue states want a showdown, he appears more than willing to give it to them.

