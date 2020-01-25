Now it’s Trump’s turn!

For the first time in months President Trump’s White House Counsel was able to respond to the attacks and smears by power hungry Democrats on Saturday morning.

President Trump’s defense team is expected to hold senators for 2 to 3 hours and then resume their opening arguments on Monday.

Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura opened the White House defense of President Donald Trump with video of Adam Schiff’s fake call and transcript he read during the House impeachment proceedings.

Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow came up next and DUNKED on the lying Democrats.

Sekulow brought up with him a copy of the Mueller investigation and reminded the US Senate and House Democrats that Robert Mueller found absolutely ZERO COLLUSION between President Trump and Russia during the 2016 elections. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was the crime — NOT Donald Trump’s actions with Russian operatives. Trump had no interactions with Russian operatives.

It is ALWAYS good to drop some reality on the heads of these insane Democrat hacks.

