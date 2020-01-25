President Donald Trump responded on Friday to an alleged recording from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in which Trump said he wanted to get rid of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch by noting that he has every legal right to fire any ambassador that he wants.

Trump made the remarks during an interview on Fox News on Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” with contributor Raymond Arroyo.

“ABC News is reporting a recording of Lev Parnas, another Rudy Giuliani affiliate and you, purportedly, at the Trump Hotel from April of 2018 where you were quoted as saying of Marie Yovanovitch, the Ukrainian Ambassador, ‘get rid of her, take her out – okay, do it,’” Arroyo said. “Were you relying on Lev Parnas to get rid of your ambassador?”

“No, but I have a lot of people, and you know, he’s somebody that, I guess, based on pictures that I see, goes to fundraisers,” Trump responded. “But I am not a fan of that ambassador, just so you understand. From what I understand, and I heard this a long time ago – she wouldn’t put my picture up. She was an Obama appointee, I believe, and she wouldn’t put my picture up.”

“But were you telling Parnas to get rid of her?” Arroyo asked. “I mean, you have a State Department.”

“Well, I wouldn’t have been saying that. I probably would have said – it was Rudy there, or somebody – but I make no bones about it, I want to have ambassadors – I have every right, I want ambassadors that are chosen by me,” Trump responded. “I have a right to hire and fire ambassadors, and that’s a very important thing.”

Trump’s remarks were correct as former President Barack Obama got rid of all of George W. Bush’s politically appointed ambassadors; Yovanovitch was appointed by Obama in 2016.

The Washington Post reported in December 2008:

The incoming Obama administration has notified all politically-appointed ambassadors that they must vacate their posts as of Jan. 20, the day President-elect Barack Obama takes the oath of office, a State Department official said. … Political ambassadors sometimes are permitted to stay on briefly during a new administration, but the sweeping nature of the directive suggests that Obama has little interest in retaining any of Bush’s ambassadorial appointees.

“But even if you look at the conversation I had with the president [of Ukraine], he didn’t like her – because in there, he didn’t like her,” Trump continued. “I will tell you right now, I feel strongly that this is somebody that shouldn’t be with us. She wasn’t popular even in the country. And the new president who ran on a corruption –”

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They claimed the other day that Hunter Biden had nothing to do with this, these are groundless changes. Your reaction to that. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well when you look at the Bidens and the Biden family, when somebody with actually, not a job, who just was taken out of the Navy — I mean, thrown out of the Navy, had nothing, all of a sudden the father becomes vice president, he’s making millions of dollars — the son is making millions and millions of dollars. And we’re not only talking about Ukraine, we’re talking about from China, and they think there are other countries too that will be found out as we go along. And there are those that are saying it’s extremely dishonest, it’s corruption. And it is corruption — ARROYO: You heard what they said. They said you weren’t interested until Biden was rising in the polls. TRUMP: Well it looks to me like he might not even make it, and he was one of how many, 25 or 26 people? And it’s so ridiculous to think that. And you have to understand when I made that call, there might have been 25 people on the call. You know, I know that there are many people on all of those calls. ARROYO: Listening and watching, yes. TRUMP: When you’re talking to a world leader they even have a printout of the call, they have a lot of people on the call. So can you imagine — I wouldn’t do it anyway — but can you imagine with all of these people — Mike Pompeo Secretary of State was on — with all of these people on the call, I’m going to say something that’s inappropriate? That call was perfect. I mean, people have — when they read the transcript, they say that call was perfect. ARROYO: Before I get back to the pro-life, this major event, history making moment, the ABC News is reporting a recording of Lev Parnas, another Rudy Giuliani affiliate and you, purportedly, at the Trump Hotel from April of 2018 where you were quoted as saying of Marie Yovanovitch, the Ukrainian Ambassador, ‘get rid of her, take her out — OK, do it.’ Were you relying on Lev Parnas to get rid of your ambassador? TRUMP: No, no. No, but I have a lot of people, and you know, he’s somebody that, I guess, based on pictures that I see, goes to fundraisers. But I am not a fan of that ambassador, just so you understand. From what I understand, and I heard this a long time ago — she wouldn’t put my picture up. She was an Obama appointee, I believe, and she wouldn’t put my — my picture up. ARROYO: But were you telling Parnas to get rid of her? I mean, you have a State Department. TRUMP: Well, I wouldn’t have been saying that. I probably would have said — it was Rudy there, or somebody — but I make no bones about it, I want to have ambassadors — I have every right, I want ambassadors that are chosen by me. I have a right to hire and fire ambassadors, and that’s a very important thing. But even if you look at the conversation I had with the president, he didn’t like her — because in there, he didn’t like her. So I don’t know, I didn’t hear this, but if they had it — ARROYO: It’s breaking now, yeah. TRUMP: I will tell you right now, I feel strongly that this is somebody that shouldn’t be with us, she wasn’t popular even in the country. And the new president who ran on a corruption — ARROYO: But Parnas might have been at a table you were at or at a function — we don’t know the — TRUMP: Something — could be, sure. But you have to understand, I would see — I see thousands of people. I just left Florida where I was shaking hands, taking pictures with hundreds and hundreds of people in one night. ARROYO: What would be your advice to your defense team? Look, you’re a man of T.V., after Ronald Reagan, or with Ronald Reagan, probably the man who knows T.V. better than anybody. What do you want to see from your defense team? What would be your advice to them? TRUMP: So I watched all the lies, and I watched all of the misstatements. It’s a fraud. I watched Schiff prior to this, he wouldn’t say it now — can’t — but he tried to make up a statement that I made. That’s why I released the transcript. They were making up a lot of statements that were just false. I watched him say that there were eight quid pro quos. There were none. I watched him — this is why I had to release this. I mean, we got approval from Ukraine and I released it. I don’t (ph) want to do it. Many people heard the conversation that were on the line — but I don’t want to do this — but we got approval from Ukraine. I watched him say, you know, the end — the mob — he made like a mob kind of — don’t call me, I’ll call you. That’s like a mob, that’s from “The Godfather,” or someplace. So I watched all of this Raymond, and I said this is terrible, we have to release it. It was a total lie. It was a fabrication. It was a made up statement. What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth. They’ve been testifying, the Democrats, they’ve been telling so many lies, so many fabrications, so much exaggeration. And this is not impeachable. In fact, I don’t even know how to determine this, but they say it’s not a crime, everybody says that — the other side says it — it’s not a crime. They say, but it doesn’t have to be a crime. Well, maybe it doesn’t have to be a crime, but can you imagine being impeached and you didn’t commit a crime? So there’s no crime. This is a political, horrible witch hunt. And they’re doing it to try and win an election, and it’s not going to happen.