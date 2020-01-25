President Donald Trump’s lawyers were so successful at dismantling the House Democrats’ impeachment case on Saturday morning that one prominent Republican senator compared it to a mob hit.

When asked by Fox News host Neil Cavuto what he thought of the arguments laid out by the president’s defense team, Florida Republican

Sen. Rick Scott said it looked like Rep. Adam Schiff got “kneecapped.”

“I think Adam Schiff got kneecapped,” Scott said. “I think the White House counsel showed three was no due process in the House. Just a fabrication what [Schiff] did.”

Scott, who was elected in 2018, went on to point out that Trump’s defense counsel successfully highlighted the weaknesses in the Democrats’ case against the 45th president of the United States.

“They explained there was no quid pro quo, no obstruction of justice. I think he did a great job,” he added.

‘Six key facts’ exonerate Trump

As TheBlaze’s

Chris Enloe reported earlier on Saturday, in his remarks before the Senate, deputy White House counsel Mike Purpura pointed to “six key facts” that exonerate Trump of wrongdoing.

1. The infamous Ukraine call transcript

“The transcript shows that the president did not condition either security assistance or a meeting on anything,” Purpura explained. “The paused security assistance funds aren’t even mentioned on the call.” 2. Ukrainian officials deny being pressured

“[Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that there was no quid pro quo and no pressure on them to review anything,” Purpura said. 3. Ukraine did not know about paused aid

“President Zelensky and high-ranking Ukrainian officials did not even know — did not even know — the security assistance was paused until the end of August, over a month after the July 25 call,” Purpura explained. 4. No witnesses say Trump tied aid to Biden investigation

“Not a single witness testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations in security assistance, a presidential meeting, or anything else,” Purpura said. 5. Security Assistance aid continued after phone call

“The security assistance flowed on September 11 and a presidential meeting took place on September 25, without the Ukrainian government announcing any investigations,” Purpura explained. 6. President Trump has been a strong ally of Ukraine

“The Democrats’ blind eye to impeach the president does not and cannot change the fact, as attested to by the Democrats’ own witnesses, that President Trump has been a better friend and supporter of Ukraine than his predecessor,” Purpura said. “Those are the facts.”

Indeed, Trump’s lawyers spent much of Saturday morning emphasizing to senators a series of exculpatory evidence that absolves the president of any wrongdoing and contextualizing the president’s decision to withhold aid to Ukraine.

The Democrats are the ones interfering with an election

Meanwhile, in his remarks, White House counsel Pat Cipollone turned the tables Democrats by accusing them of being the ones attempting to undermine a democratic election, Fox News reported.

“For all their talk about election interference, they’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” Cipollone said in his opening statements. “And we can’t allow that to happen.”

“It would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you and have placed in them. The American people decide elections. They have one coming up in nine months,” he added.