President Donald Trump’s legal team began their defense Saturday, where they laid the groundwork to make the case that Trump is innocent of the impeachment charges.

During the brief session, Deputy counsel Mike Purpura explained the “six key facts” about the impeachment case that absolve Trump of wrongdoing.

1. The infamous Ukraine call transcript

“The transcript shows that the president did not condition either security assistance or a meeting on anything,” Purpura explained. “The paused security assistance funds aren’t even mentioned on the call.”

2. Ukrainian officials deny being pressured

“[Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that there was no quid pro quo and no pressure on them to review anything,” Purpura said.

3. Ukraine did not know about paused aid

“President Zelensky and high-ranking Ukrainian officials did not even know — did not even know — the security assistance was paused until the end of August, over a month after the July 25 call,” Purpura explained.

4. No witnesses say Trump tied aid to Biden investigation

“Not a single witness testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations in security assistance, a presidential meeting, or anything else,” Purpura said.

5. Security Assistance aid continued after phone call

“The security assistance flowed on September 11 and a presidential meeting took place on September 25, without the Ukrainian government announcing any investigations,” Purpura explained.

6. President Trump has been a strong ally of Ukraine

“The Democrats’ blind eye to impeach the president does not and cannot change the fact, as attested to by the Democrats’ own witnesses, that President Trump has been a better friend and supporter of Ukraine than his predecessor,” Purpura said. “Those are the facts.”

Saturday’s session was brief in comparison to the first four days of the trial, allowing for Democratic senators — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar — to head to Iowa to campaign ahead of the Iowa caucuses.