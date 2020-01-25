Rules for a coming debate on transgenderism scheduled at Merton College at the University of Oxford in England have been changed abruptly, and officials now say it will include arguments on both sides.

Both sides?

To be sure. The original requirement was participants would not be allowed to “undermine the validity of trans and gender diverse identities.”

So what would the debate be like?

TRENDING: 21 attorneys general send letter to Senate blasting ‘ruinous’ impeachment

“I support the transgender agenda” and “I, on the other hand, do too.”

The London Telegraph reported the Oxford college originally had demanded that to reserve a place at “Equality Conversation,” people were required to submit to a “code of conduct” that said they will “refrain from using language or putting forward views intended to undermine the validity of trans and gender-diverse identities.”

Academics told the Telegraph that Merton College was adopting a “draconian” stance toward free speech by “suppressing gender-critical thought.”

Selina Todd, a historian at Oxford, said she was “stunned,” calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

In response to the negative reaction, the college dropped the requirement and replaced it with a statement in support of free speech.

According to the Christian Institute, the dispute developed just as the head of education at Policy Exchange said it was time the government took steps to tackle “the tyrannical silencing of free speech’ on university campuses.”

Iain Mansfield accused universities of “deliberately creating a hostile environment for those with dissenting political views,” the report said.

He called on the government to support a commitment to free speech and ensure that universities are “the promoters, not the limiters, of free speech and independent inquiry.”